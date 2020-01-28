'Fast & Furious 9' trailer is coming Friday but here's a taste

A threat that is even more furious than you've seen in eight other films is coming.
What, exactly, is that? Michelle Rodriguez doesn't give specifics in the new teaser trailer for "Fast & Furious 9," but it sounds ominous.
More details, perhaps, might come on Friday, when the full trailer for the film is released.
Until then, consume this sneak peek released on Tuesday by star Vin Diesel on his Facebook page.
"Fast & Furious 9" hits theaters on May 22.
