(CNN) — Twenty-two years of “The Fast & the Furious” movies have created enough characters and history for cameos and callbacks aplenty in “Fast X.” Yet for all its high-octane action this tenth film is really just revving its engine for more sequels to come, kicking off a multi-part story that offers an appropriately bloated way to bring this very loud enterprise to a (no doubt temporary) finish.

Despite the familiar faces either extensively featured or who just drive by, the defining element of the latest movie resides in its new villain, Dante, played with wild, over-the-top gusto by Jason Momoa. Motivated by a thirst for revenge explained during the opening sequence, Momoa’s characterization owes a debt to the Joker (perhaps wanting to evoke Nicholson or Ledger, but more Cesar Romero), unleashing a hammy tidal wave that’s generally more cringy than amusing.

