"Fatal Attraction" was very much a product of its time, so an attempt to cash in on the title -- as Paramount+ does with a new version -- absolutely needed to reconsider and reimagine the material. Yet the eight-part series awkwardly draped over its bones is a beyond-busy murder mystery, one that -- with apologies to one of the film's signature lines -- can easily be ignored.

As it happens, "Fatal Attraction" arrives the same week another streaming show with a very similar framework, "Saint X," makes its debut on Hulu. Both jump around in time, hinge on the mysterious death of a young woman and build, too slowly, toward revealing what really happened, relying on an abundance of twists to tease out the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags