ALBANY — A female Bald Eagle arrived at Chehaw last week and can be found in the Eagle habitat across the park’s suspension bridge.
All Bald Eagles are under the supervision of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. This adult female was brought to a wildlife rehabilitator in Tampa and transported to the Avian Reconditioning Center in Apopka, Fla.
Unable to fly, a veterinary examination revealed a coracoid fracture in the right wing. The coracoid is a bone that connects the cranial edge of the sternum to the shoulder joint, and it opposes the powerful contraction of the major pectoral muscle during the down stroke of the wing. It is damaged most often when the bird has a frontal collision with an object.
The eagle was kept under veterinary care at the rehab center for six weeks while the fracture healed. Veterinarians, rehabbers, and USFWS biologists then conducted a series of flight tests and observations to determine if she would be able to maintain flight in order to successfully hunt. Unfortunately, they determined that her flight ability would not allow her to survive in the wild.
USFWS protocols dictate that Native American Eagle aviaries have priority for non-releasable eagle acquisitions. After the Tribes have declined to receive the eagle, it may be considered for placement at a permitted facility like Chehaw. We will continue working closely with USFWS and attempt to acquire a companion for her in the future.
FEEDINGS & PROGRAMS — EVERY WEEKEND, Saturday & Sunday
10:30 a.m. — Petting zoo feeding ($3/person)
11:30 a.m. — Rhino feeding
1:30 p.m. — Sulcata tortoise feeding ($3/person)
2:30 p.m. — Alligator feeding ($5/person)
3:30 p.m. — Wildlife theater presentation
CHEHAW SUMMER CAMPS , through Aug. 4
When school is out, Chehaw is the place to be. Each day of camp includes a trip to the zoo, animal encounters, crafts, games, activities, snack, Chehaw water bottle, and a cool camp T-shirt. Children will have fun while learning through hands-on activities.
Full-day sessions are open to campers age 5-12. Half day sessions are open for campers age 4. Need a late pick up? After camp care is available until 6 pm for $10 per day or $40 for the entire week. Members receive a 10% discount on all camp sessions plus half price on after camp care. Save big on any camp session, register one camper for 4 camper sessions and receive $50 in savings.
Full-day sessions: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Half-day sessions: 9 a.m.-noon
Free early drop-off at 8:30 a.m.
Late pick-up available: 3-6 p.m.
FREE ADMISSION FOR ACTIVE MILITARY
Active military and their families can visit for free between through Labor Day at Chehaw, Flint RiverQuarium and Thronateeska!
OTHER UPCOMING EVENTS
First Friday of every month — Cubs Program
Third Monday of each month — Park Authority monthly meeting (Creekside)
First Tuesday of each month — Friends of Chehaw monthly meeting (Creekside)
Blue Star free admission for military families through Sept. 5
July 5-8 — Dash, Stash, and Cache Summer Camp
July 5-8 — Monsters Among Us Summer Camp
July 5-8 — Expedition Earth Summer Camp
July 11-15 — Monsters Among Us Summer Camp
July 11-15 — Alien Invaders Summer Camp
July 11-15 — Mighty Morphs Summer Camp
July 16 — Chehaw RC Race
July 18-22 — Super Senses Summer Camp
July 18-22 — Alien Invaders Summer Camp
July 18-22 — Monsters Among Us Summer Camp
July 25-29 — Dinosaur Discovery Summer Camp
July 25-29 — Nightcrawlers Summer Camp
July 25-29 — Expedition Earth Summer Camp
Aug. 1-4 — Monsters Among Us Summer Camp
Aug. 1-4 — Alien Invaders Summer Camp
Aug. 1-4 — Back to Nature Summer Camp
Aug. 5 — Cubs Program
Aug. 20 — Chehaw RC Race
Sept. 2 — Cubs Program
Sept. 17 — Chehaw RC Race
Sept. 22 — Black Jack and Black Rhinos
September SWAPtember
Oct. 1 — Josh Franklin Memorial Disc Golf Tournament
Oct. 7 — Cubs Program
Oct. 15 — Chehaw RC Race
Oct. 22 — Southern Discomfort
Oct. 29 — Boo at the Zoo
Nov. 4 — Cubs Program
Nov. 10 — Brew at the Zoo
Nov. 26 — Animal Thanksgiving
Nov. 19 — Chehaw RC Race
Dec. 2 — Cubs Program
Dec. 2-3, 9-10, 16-24 — Festival of Lights
Dec. 17 — Reindeer Games
ARTESIAN ALLIANCE PARTNERS
Flint RiverQuarium, Thronateeska
