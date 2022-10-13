journey space.jpg

As the Fernbank Museum prepares to celebrate its 30th anniversary, the museum is also gearing up for its newest exhibit — “Journey to Space.”

The new exhibit, which will be on view from Oct. 8 to Jan. 1, highlights the excitement of cosmic travel, the physical issues that arise with space exploration, the challenges of gravitational weightlessness, what it would be like to live and work outside of Earth’s atmosphere and more.

