600x287 Songwriters Banner, B, in Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest 2022-08-20, by John S. Quarterman, for WWALS.net, 20 August 2022

Five finalists have been selected to play at the finals of the Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest.

 Special Photos: John S. Quarterman

HAHIRA — Five finalists have been selected to play at the finals of the Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest. The finalists come from Tallahassee and Gainesville, Fla., and Lake Park, Valdosta and Adel, Georgia.

“I’m very excited to hear everyone sing,” said organizing committee chair Angela Duncan. ”It’s going to be a great event.”

