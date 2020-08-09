HAHIRA — The WWALS Songwriting Contest Committee has reviewed the songs received for its annual song contest and chosen five finalists for the Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest.
The finalists are:
-- Brian Barker, from Live Oak, Fla., with a folk rock song, “The River.”
-- Ronni Dillon, from Waycross, with a folk-alternative song, “Okefenokee Memory.”
-- Sweet William Billy Ennis, from Palatka, Fla., with a folk song, “Choctaw Spirits of the Suwannee.”
-- Kathy Lou Gilman, from Kingsland, with an American music revival song, “The River Song (My Love, My Suwannee).”
-- Scott Perkins, from Smyrna, with a Southern Boogie song, “Hoochie-Coochie for the Withlacoochee.”
“We are pleased to get all this far-flung interest by songwriters,” WWALS Songwriting Contest Committee Chair Tom H. Johnson Jr., who was also recently elected president of WWALS, said.
“The judges are equally far-flung,” committee member Laura D’Alisera, who won the contest its first year, said. “Emmy Law is from Nashville, Tenn.; Cindy Bear is from Jacksonville, Fla.; and J.J. Rolle is from Valdosta.”
“We invite everyone local and far to come listen,” said Suwannee Riverkeeper John S. Quarterman. “We will also be live-streaming to online ticket holders.”
Tickets to listen are on sale now: $10 online or $12 at the door (children under 12 free) at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/third-annual-suwannee-riverkeeper-songwriting-contest-finals-tickets-110284875030.
For VIP tables in front of the stage, contact song@suwanneeriverkeeper.org.
Scott James of 92.1 FM Radio will be the emcee at the contest finals, scheduled from 7-10 p.m. on Aug. 22 at the Turner Center Art Park, 605 North Patterson Street, Valdosta, just north of the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts. Rico’s Tacos will provide food, and the Pour House will provide drinks. A silent auction will be held, and kayak raffle tickets will be available.
Due to the virus pandemic situation and executive orders by the Georgia governor, all attendees will be required to maintain physical distancing, except with those in their party, and all will be required to wear masks when near others not in their party.
