From his early days on "Saturday Night Live" to his first standup special "Bring the Pain" and next a history-making live event on Netflix, Chris Rock's comedy has been shaping popular culture for more than three decades.

On Saturday, Rock's latest special, "Selective Outrage," will mark the first global live event to stream on Netflix. A teaser trailer for the special shows Rock sitting in a dressing room when he gets a knock at the door, announcing, "Chris, they're ready for you."

