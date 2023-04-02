flavor ga..jpg

From left, UGA President Jere W. Morehead, grand prize winner Tiffani Neal of Barlow’s Foods, and CAES Dean and Director Nick T. Place share a moment at the 2023 Flavor of Georgia food product contest. 

 Special Photo: Dennis McDaniel

ATHENS -- The business creates pancake mixes and assorted breakfast staples, including their Peach Cobbler Syrup. This year's winner, Barlow’s Foods, won the grand prize at the 2023 Flavor of Georgia food contest for their product, Barlow’s Peach Cobbler Syrup.

Barlow’s Foods is a packaged foods company located in Atlanta. The woman-owned business creates pancake mixes and assorted breakfast staples, including their Peach Cobbler Syrup.

Tags