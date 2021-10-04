Fleetwood Mac tribute band Rumours to perform in Albany

ALBANY – Rumours A Fleetwood Mac Tribute makes a stop in Albany at the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Jan. 28. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 7:30. Tickets will be available for purchase this starting Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com
Formed in 2014, Rumours (also known as Rumours ATL) has taken the U.S. by storm with their scorching renditions of Fleetwood Mac songs. Fans from across the nation claim that Rumours is the band to see if you are looking for an authentic recreation of live Fleetwood Mac shows.
In just under five years, Rumours have earned a reputtaion of being the best Fleetwood Mac Tribute band and additionally have made fans internationally. In the summer of 2019, Rumours was invited to play a week in The Netherlands at some of the top venues and festivals in the country. The success of that tour brought them attention from plenty of new fans and promoters. Each show is crafted down to the finest detail. Rumours continues to sell out some of the top venues in the United States and gain fans at each show.
Rumours is fronted by Mekenzie Thrift (Stevie Nicks vocals), Adrienne Cottrell (keyboards and Christine McVie vocals), and Denny Hanson (guitar and Lindsey Buckingham vocals). Alex Thrift plays lead guitar, Jim Ramsdell bass, and Daniel Morrison drums. They make up a formidable musical combo. The band prides itself in offering the most authentic Fleetwood Mac tribute; fans dance, sing along at the top of their lungs, and even learn something new about Fleetwood Mac at each performance.
Rumours leaves fans wanting more and offers an opportunity to relive those Fleetwood Mac memories.
