CUTHBERT -- The Fletcher Henderson Foundation invites music fans to listen to great jazz here Saturday during the 20th annual Fletcher Henderson Jazz Festival. The festival runs from 1-4 p.m. at the Iris Gardens, located across from Andrew College on Highway 50/82.
Featuring jazz artists from Alabama and Georgia, the lineup includes the Gary Motley Trio of Atlanta, who will play at 1 p.m.; The Georgia Collegiate Jazz Collective will play at 2 p.m.; and the Emmanuel “Chops” Smith Quartet of Atlanta will play at 3 p.m. Music includes New Orleans, swing, bebop, modern and soulful jazz.
The Iris Gardens is an outdoor venue, so attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and spend the afternoon. Barbecue and other food will be available for purchase from regional vendors. There will be fun for all ages, including face-painting and craft vendors. Admission is free.
Fletcher Henderson Jr. was perhaps the single most important influence in the development of big band jazz in America. He drew attention and acclaim to his own band during the 1920s and, later, to the bands of Benny Goodman, for whom he arranged in the 1930s and '40s. Many giants of the jazz world either got their start with, or played with, the Henderson bands of the 1920s, including Louis Armstrong, Coleman Hawkins, Benny Carter and Roy Eldridge.
Henderson was born in Cuthbert in 1897 and died in 1952. His boyhood home, located at 338 Andrew St., is in the process of being restored and will be open for tours from 2-3 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information about the Festival or the Foundation and a complete lineup, visit the www.fletcherhendersonjazzfestival.com website, follow them on Facebook at FletcherHendersonFoundatonCuthbert, or contact Mary Kearney at (229) 732-3897.
The Fletcher Henderson Foundation’s mission is to seek out and aid in educational, charitable and literary purposes. The group's mission is to acknowledge and ensure that the cultural heritage and legacy of contributions made in the community and country are kept and shared with everyone, especially our youths; as well as introducing the knowledge and contributions of native son Fletcher “Smack” Henderson Jr., for whom the foundation is named.