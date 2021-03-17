ALBANY – There will be something to do again on Friday nights in Albany, as the Flint River Entertainment Complex brings back Fridays on the Flint at Veterans Park Amphitheatre.
Events are scheduled to take place on the first Friday of every month, April through October, excluding the month of July, from 6-9.p.m.. Admission to Fridays on the Flint is free.
Fridays on the Flint kicks off April 2 with live music by Stephen Harrell and the Dusty Boots Band. Attendees will have an opportunity to stop by the venue's all-new Beer Garden and Wine Bar. A kid's zone also will be available for youngsters, making the evening one for all ages.
Scheduled First Friday Events:
April 2 – Stephen Harrell and the Dusty Boots Band (Beer Garden & Wine Bar)
May 7 – Bo Henry Band
June 4 – Unbreakable Bloodline
Aug. 6 – *Event details announced at later date
Sept. 3 – *Event details announced at later date
Oct. 1 – *Event details announced at later date
For more information and to find out more about the Flint River Entertainment Complex, visit www.flintriverentertainmentcomplex.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.