ALBANY – The Flint River Entertainment Complex announced Thursday that the Fridays on the Flint event series will resume on May 6. These outdoor events will feature live music, a kids zone, local vendors, and different event themes each month. Planned the first Friday of each month, Fridays on the Flint will take place from 6-9 p.m. at the Veterans Park Amphitheatre.
This event series will kick off with a Beer Garden and Wine bar accompanied by live music provided by the Bo Henry Band. The theme and musical act schedule for the entire series includes:
· May 6: Beer Garden and Wine Bar, music provided by Bo Henry Band, presented by Miller Lite;
· June 3: Albany Museum of Art Amp Takeover, music provided by Unbreakable Bloodline, presented by Georgia’s Own Credit Union;
· Aug. 5: Rocking with the Wild with Chehaw Park, music provided by Stephen Harrell & the Dusty Boots Band, presented by Georgia 104.5 FM;
· Sept. 9: Beer Garden and Wine Bar, music provided by Thomas Merritt Band; presented by Ambetter Health from Peach State Health Plan;
· Oct. 7: Touch a Truck, music provided by BoDean & the Poachers; presented by Georgia Farm Bureau & Concrete Enterprises;
· Nov. 4: Food Truck Fest, music provided by Evan Barber and the Dead Gamblers, presented by South Georgia TV.
Veterans Park Amphitheatre is a 2,500 seat outdoor amphitheater located near downtown that hosts concerts, with regularly scheduled acts in celebration of Memorial Day, Independence Day and Veterans Day.
