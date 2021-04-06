ALBANY - The Flint River Entertainment Complex announced Tuesday the second annual 5K Race + 1-Mile Fun Run Series, presented by Ambetter Health & Michelob Ultra, and a 5K race T-shirt design contest.
The race series is set to return this fall in the month of October and will offer two registration options. Runners can elect to participate in a single 5K event of their choice for a $30 fee, or all three 5k events for a $75 fee. Race registration fees will include entry to the 5K race event, a 5K race T-shirt, and a complementary drink option, depending on patron’s registration choice. Race registration is currently open at, www.runsignup.com.
Race Schedule:
-- Oct. 9, 9 a.m. – Breast Cancer Awareness Pink Run presented by Phoebe Putney Health System;
-- Oct. 30, 9 a.m. – Monster Dash presented by Albany Museum of Art;
-- Nov. 20, 9 a.m. – Turkey Trott, presented by South Georgia Television.
The Flint River Entertainment Complex is also looking for a local artist to create an original T-shirt design for the 5K Race + 1 Mile Fun Run Series. The artist must incorporate all race themes: Breast Cancer Awareness, Halloween Monster Dash, and Thanksgiving Turkey Trot. Artwork must be submitted by April 30 at 5 p.m. using the artwork submission link on www.flintriverentertainmentcomlex.com.
T-Shirt Design Contest Rules:
- Artwork submission link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8LHHLSK;
- Artwork submission deadline: April 30, 5 p.m.;
- T-Shirt Designs can include 1-3 colors;
- All designs must be original;
- Design size should be around 10 inches wide x 12 inches tall, maximum;
- File format should be vector PDF or EPS file. No JPEG or PNG formats. All type fonts should be outlined;
- The contest is open to everyone;
- Winner will be announced on Flint River Entertainment Complex social media accounts;
- Winner’s T-shirt design will be featured on the Flint River Entertainment Complex 5K Race Series 2021 race T-shirt and free registration to entire 5K Race Series.
For more information about the Flint River Entertainment Complex 5K + 1-Mile Race Series and T-Shirt Design Contest, visit the complex's webpage at; www.flintriverentertainmentcomplex.com.
