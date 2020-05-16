ALBANY — Officials with the Flint Riverkeeper decided if supporters couldn’t come to their annual Knobby Knees Festival, they would take the fundraiser to their supporters.
With social distancing concerns expected to still be part of the new normal over the next several months, the Riverkeeper decided to call off the festival that is one of its largest annual fundraisers. But when Tara Dyer Stoyle, the manager of the Q-102 The Queen Bee radio station, heard about the decision to cancel the popular festival, she came up with an alternative: Let the musicians broadcast the festival live on the station, located in the Pretoria Fields Brewery.
“I had been talking about doing a fundraiser with the Flint Riverkeeper when I heard that they’d decided to cancel Knobby Knees,” Stoyle said. “I called Gordon Rogers (the executive director of the Riverkeeper organization) and asked him what he thought about the musicians performing live in our studio. We did a couple of conference calls, came up with a budget and a date for the show, and I started booking the acts.
“Everyone was agreeable — we have some really talented artists who haven’t had the opportunity to play live in front of a crowd in a long time — and here we are.”
The Knobby Knees Live from Q-102 Festival is scheduled 5-11 p.m. on June 28, a Sunday.
“(The Riverkeeper organization) made a policy decision that they are not going to be a part of any event that would gather a group of people at this time,” Rogers said. “Our staff has continued to take water samples (from the Flint River), and we’re working with the city of Albany on their sewage situation. We’re involved in some legal actions farther upriver and some new restoration projects from Atlanta almost to Bainbridge, so we need fundraisers to keep those projects going and to keep our staff of four working.
“We’re in the business of making sure there is enough clean water in our river, and we think that’s a very important calling. Our work has continued, even though we’re not able to host any kind of fundraising event that would bring a group of people together.”
Rogers said “getting creative” with Knobby Knees is an opportunity to bring in much-needed funding.
“This (radio festival) is a big step forward in the process of keeping the organization doing what it does best,” he said. “We really appreciate the radio station for partnering with us for this fundraiser.”
Stoyle said the Knobby Knees lineup includes “some of our region’s best musicians” and a “musical variety that should appeal to all music lovers.”
“While this is the first time we will have had anything of this magnitude live in our studio, it does not present any kind of logistical issues,” the Queen Bee station manager said. “We’ve had musicians perform live in our studio already, so this should be no big deal as far as putting this together. The only real issue was making sure the bands adhere to social distancing measures in place.”
Scheduled to perform acoustic sets at the Knobby Knees Live from Q-102 Festival are:
5-5:45 p.m. — Jodi Mann
6-6:45 p.m. — The Pine Box Dwellers
7-7:45 p.m. — The Page Brothers Band
8-8:45 p.m. — Unbreakable Bloodline
9-9:45 p.m. — Evan Barber
10-10:45 p.m. — BoDean & the Poachers
“All of the musicians and the Flint Riverkeeper have agreed to live-stream performances on their social media platforms, plus we’ll be carrying the festival on Facebook live and, of course, live on the air,” Stoyle said. “We figured it up, and with all of the followers on the bands’, radio station’s and Riverkeeper’s social media sites, there is the potential for 50,000 viewers. And, of course, if those viewers share the link, it could be a really big audience.”
The Riverkeeper and Q-102 have begun the process of soliciting sponsorships from supporters in the region. And while the specifics have not yet been finalized, interested persons can get more information by calling Stoyle at (229) 206-0900.
