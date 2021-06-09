ALBANY -- After COVID-19 forced last year's Flint Riverkeeper fundraiser the Knobby Knees festival to be held as a radio-only event, the festival is returning live on Saturday with a lineup that is sure to relegate the days of sheltering in place and social distancing to unpleasant memory.
Held on the Flint RiverQuarium greenspace across from the Riverkeeper's Pine Avenue office in downtown Albany, Knobby Knees 2021 will feature a high-energy headliner and support from some of south Georgia's most talented artists. Joining headliners the Futurebirds -- who are scheduled to play from 10 p.m.-midnight -- as performing artists at the festival will be Unbreakable Bloodline, Sound Culture, Andy Johnson & the Shade Trees, The Page Brothers Band, Pine Box Dwellers and Sundowner Motel.
"We have a great lineup that includes local plus regional talent, including acts from the upper and lower Flint, Waycross, Adel, Tallahassee and Athens," Riverkeeper Gordon Rogers said in a news release. "This year’s headliner is the Futurebirds, a group of talented musicians and writers that has been on tour for a bit over a decade and offers up an exciting fusion of progressive rock infused with Southern spice."
Flint Riverkeeper was established in 2008 to restore and preserve the habitat, water quality, and flow of the Flint River for the benefit of current and future generations and dependent wildlife. The annual Knobby Knees festival is one of the group's largest fundraisers.
Knobby Knees music kicks off at 2 p.m. and continues until midnight.
