ALBANY -- Just in time for some hot summer fun, the very cool Flint RiverQuarium is now open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., aquarium officials announced.
The RiverQuarium previously was closed on Mondays.
“With school out, this change gives families the option of visiting the Flint RiverQuarium any day they choose,” Wendy Bellacomo, the marketing manager for the Flint RiverQuarium and Thronateeska Heritage Center, said. “Many federal and state holidays are also observed on Mondays, so this gives those people who may have a long weekend off of work an additional chance to visit as well.”
The Flint RiverQuarium is southwest Georgia’s premier aquarium, featuring more than 1,000 animals that call the Flint River watershed home. The RiverQuarium is located at 101 Pine Ave. in downtown Albany, Georgia. Regular operating hours are Monday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Find more details at www.flintriverquarium.com.
