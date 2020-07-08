ALBANY -- Officials with the Flint RiverQuarium announced Wednesday the attraction will re-open on Friday at 10 a.m.
Guests should be aware that some recent construction projects are ongoing, but all exhibits will be open. The Flint RiverQuarium also has recently expanded Sunday hours. Going forward, the aquarium will be open Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and closed on Monday.
As part of the aquarium's commitment to the continued well-being of its guests, team members, and the animals in our care, and in ongoing efforts to assist the community in preventing the spread of COVID-19, the attraction has implemented enhanced protocols and procedures. Protocols include:
⦁ Guests are strongly encouraged to wear masks, especially during check-in and while interacting with Flint RiverQuarium staff. If guests do not have a face mask, disposable face masks will be available at the ticket office.
⦁ Flint RiverQuarium team members will be wearing masks.
⦁ Staff will frequently clean and disinfect touchpoints, restroom touchpoints and restrooms using a solution approved by the CDC.
⦁ Staff will do all it can to promote a healthy environment, and, in doing so, will rely on our guests to keep recommended self-care in mind for their safety and the safety of others.
⦁ If any member of a visiting party is feeling unwell, he or she is encouraged to visit at another time.
⦁ Do not gather in groups of more than 10.
⦁ Help us promote social distancing by remaining at least 6 feet away from others who are not within the same party.
⦁ Wash hands often, using soap and water, for a minimum of 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, the CDC recommends a hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol. Sanitizing stations are available in the lobbies of the Flint RiverQuarium and the Imagination Theater.
⦁ Government health organizations currently recommend that persons ages 65 and older, persons who reside in senior care facilities or long-term care facilities, or persons with underlying medical conditions stay home or maintain distance from others.
