VALDOSTA -- The show, as the saying goes, must go on.
So it will be at Wild Adventures Theme Park Saturday when blues/rock greats ZZ Top play for what is expected to be a somber but large south Georgia crowd, only a few days after the Texas trio's bassist, Dusty Hill's, death.
"We are deeply saddened by the news of Dusty Hill's passing," Adam Floyd, the marketing/communications manager at the theme park said Thursday. "Our thoughts are with his family and bandmates as we all remember his contributions to a legendary band. ZZ Top's management have confirmed that Saturday's performance at Wild Adventures will continue as scheduled."
The rockers will perform at Wild Adventures' All-Star Amphitheater as part of the Valdosta Toyota All-Star Concert Series starting at 8 p.m..
“There are few bands as instantly recognizable in style and sound as ZZ Top," Floyd said. "Their impressive collection of Platinum-selling albums and hit songs have stretched across generations, and their performance this Saturday night at Wild Adventures will be unforgettable."
Even moreso with the passing of Hill.
Formed in 1969, the band’s debut album, "ZZ Top’s First Album," reflected the trio's -- which also includes guitarist Billy Gibbons and drummer Frank Beard -- strong blues roots. The hit song “LaGrange” brought the band national attention when the album "Tres Hombres" was released in 1973. ZZ Top toured the globe in the 1970s and '80s, establishing their icon status and releasing genre-transcending smash singles like “Gimme All Your Lovin’,” “Sharp Dressed Man,” and “Legs.” In 2004, ZZ Top was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
The concert is included with Wild Adventures park admission or a Season Pass.
ZZ TOP -- aka “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” -- with no personnel changes in their half-century together, have managed to stay relevant through decades of playing heir own mixture of rock, blues, and boogie on the road and in the studio.
“Yeah,” Gibbons said before Hill's passing, “we’re the same three guys, bashing out the same three chords.”
It was in Houston in the waning days of 1969 that ZZ Top coalesced from the core of two rival bands, Billy’s Moving Sidewalks and Frank and Dusty’s American Blues. The new group went on to record the appropriately titled "ZZ Top’s First Album" and "Rio Grande Mud" that reflected their strong blues roots. Their third album, 1973’s mega-hit "Tres Hombres," catapulted them to national attention with the hit “La Grange,” still one of the band’s signature pieces.
Their next hit was “Tush,” a song about, well, let’s just say the pursuit of “the good life” that was featured on their "Fandango!" album, released in 1975. The band’s momentum and success built during its first decade, culminating in the legendary “World Wide Texas Tour,” a production that included a longhorn steer, a buffalo, buzzards, rattlesnakes and a Texas-shaped stage.
As a touring unit, ZZ Top been without peer over the years, having performed before millions of fans through North America on numerous tours as well as overseas, where they’ve enthralled audiences from Slovenia to Argentina, from Australia to Sweden, from Russia to Japan and most points in between. Their iconography – beards, cars, girls and that magic keychain – seems to transcend all bounds of geography and language.
Following a lengthy hiatus, during which the individual members of the band traveled the world, ZZ Top switched labels (from British Decca’s London label to Warner Bros.) and returned with two amazingly provocative albums, "Deguello" and "El Loco." Their next release, "Eliminator," was something of a paradigm shift for the trio. Their roots blues skew was intact but added to the mix were tech-age trappings that soon found a visual outlet with the nascent MTV.
The melding of grungy guitar-based blues with synth-pop was seamless and continued with the follow-up album "Afterburner," as they continued their chart juggernaut. ZZ Top had accomplished the impossible; they had moved with the times while simultaneously bucking ephemeral trends that crossed their path. They had become more popular and more iconic without ever having to be “flavor of the week.”
ZZ Top stayed with Warner for one more album, "Recycler," released in 1990 and switched to RCA, where they debuted with "Antenna" and followed with "Rhythmeen," "XXX" and "Mescalero." Beyond that, both a lavish four-CD box set compilation, "Chrome, Smoke & B.B.Q.," and a two-CD distillation of that package, "Rancho Texicano," were released by Warner prior to The Complete Studio Albums set.
In 2012, ZZ Top unveiled "LA FUTURA," their first studio album in nine years. Produced by Rick Rubin and Gibbons, and released on American Recordings, it reflected the solid blues inspiration that has powered the band since the very beginning with a contemporary approach that underscored the group’s inclination to experiment and explore new sonic vistas. The album included the widely lauded “I Gotsta Get Paid” that has become both a video and in-concert sensation.
2016 saw the release of ZZ Top’s "Live! Greatest Hits From Around The World" album on Suretone, consisting of 15 songs recorded live in 13 cities across three continents. Guitar legend Jeff Beck joins the band on stage in his native London for two songs – “Rough Boy,” and a cover of Tennessee Ernie Ford’s “Sixteen Tons,” the latter of which was inspired by a hoax YouTube video claiming to be ZZ Top and Jeff Beck playing that very song. Their rendition matches the hoax video, in what Billy describes as “a mega meta kinda thang.”
The elements that keep ZZ Top fresh, enduring and above the transitory fray can be summed up in the three words of the band’s internal mantra: “Tone, Taste and Tenacity.”
ZZ Top’s music is always instantly recognizable, eminently powerful, profoundly soulful and 100% Texas American in derivation. The band’s support for the blues is unwavering both as interpreters of the music and preservers of its legacy. It was ZZ TOP that celebrated “founding father” Muddy Waters by turning a piece of scrap timber than had fallen from his sharecropper’s shack into a beautiful guitar, dubbed the “Muddywood.” This totem was sent on tour as a fundraising focus for The Delta Blues Museum in Clarksdale, Miss., site of Robert Johnson’s famed “Crossroads” encounter with the devil.
ZZ Top’s support and link to the blues remains as rock solid as the music they continue to play. They have sold millions of records over the course of their career, have been officially designated as Heroes of The State of Texas, have been referenced in countless cartoons and sitcoms and are true rock icons but, against all odds, they’re really just doing what they’ve always done. They’re real and they’re surreal and they’re ZZ Top.
Carlton Fletcher contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.