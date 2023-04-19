Foo Fighters announce first new album since death of drummer Taylor Hawkins

The Foo Fighters on stage at London's Wembley Stadium during the tribute concert for drummer Taylor Hawkins in September 2022.

 Oliver Halfin

The Foo Fighters are learning to fly without their drummer Taylor Hawkins.

A little over a year after Hawkins' death in Columbia while on tour with the band, the Foo Fighters announced on Wednesday that they will release a new album titled "But Here We Are" this summer. Their first single, "Rescued," was made available along with the announcement.

CNN's Hafsa Khalil contributed to this report.

