ALBANY -- Bargain-hunters and shoppers looking for unique items are looking forward to the first pop-up market of the season Saturday at 1710 11th Ave. in Albany from 1-6 p.m. There will be many varied vendors, music and food.
This first springtime market will offer unique creations that will be showcased for shoppers. Both hand-made and uniquely sourced items will be available for viewing and purchase. Amazing food will be on location for shoppers' enjoyment.
Visitors are invited to bring their chairs and coolers to relax and listen to the music after shopping. The Evergreen Family Band will performing during the event. The Evergreen Family Band is a "family style" band that plays good old-time country and bluegrass.
Enjoy the warmer weather and stop by to shop. Support local vendors and listen to great music while trying out some good food.
