Serves: 4
Ingredients
- Ripe peaches, pitted and chopped
- Bocconcini mozzarella cheese, torn into bite-sized pieces if large
- Fresh basil leaves, torn into bite-sized pieces if large
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Balsamic vinegar
- High-quality extra-virgin olive oil
- Thinly sliced prosciutto
Steps
In a large bowl, combine the peaches, mozzarella, and basil. Season to taste with salt and pepper, then drizzle in vinegar and olive oil, again, to taste, and toss to combine. Plate the salad in a generous mound on a serving plate, and then layer the prosciutto on top. Serve.
If you're preparing this dish for a crowd or outdoor function, try making the salad on skewers: Alternate layers of peach, mozzarella and basil. Season with salt and pepper, and then drizzle the skewers with the vinegar and olive oil. Prosciutto doesn't really hang onto the skewer very well, so we've left it off.
