ALBANY -- Pop in. Stop and shop. Fill a bag. Fill a heart. Enjoy that smile.
All those things await shoppers Saturday at the Fall Market, a "pop-up" event that will take place at 1710 11th Ave. in Albany from 2-6 p.m.
The South is known for community open-air markets. These events bring community residents together to shop for unusual gifts or items for the home. While enjoying such a market, neighbors have the opportunity to reconnect over good food and drink while listening to live, local music.
All things uniquely available only at an artist's market this fall will be offered to shoppers at this fall pop-up. The market will feature more than 30 vendors. Beautiful, locally sourced, hand-made items to choose from will include stained glass, fragrant soaps, candles and many other creations by local artists. If it is fashion that is on shoppers' list, this weekend's market will have boutique clothing and jewelry vendors.
When shoppers work up an appetite Big Ced's BBQ will be on site to provide tasty Southern barbecue, sides and drinks. Bee Smoothie will be there to serve up delicious fruit smoothies in many enticing flavors. BoDean and the Poachers will be serving up their own brand of music with a local Southern flair for shoppers' enjoyment.
All in all, the afternoon is set to be one of complete relaxation and enjoyment. Venture out to see all this fall pop-up market has to offer. Shop local; buy from people right here at home. Connect with people in your community; enjoy time spent with old friends and new.