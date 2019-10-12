ALBANY — Sean Rouse — “most folks know me as ‘Skip’ or as Jaxon Riley’s son” — has worked in the restaurant business for years, even owned his own pizza business with a couple of friends. So when he says the pizza at My Pie is “the best I’ve had in my life,” the statement carries a little more weight.
Rouse has every right to be excited about the Phoenix-based franchise. In a couple of weeks — barring unforeseen circumstances — he’ll manage the My Pie Pizza restaurant at 2700 Dawson Road in Albany. And having the opportunity to do so has Rouse out knocking on doors like a politician, telling people in the community about the “do it your way” franchise.
“I’ve had — and I know everybody else has, too — good pizza and bad pizza,” Rouse said. “I know the difference. This is good pizza, the best pizza I’ve ever had. I would not be sitting here talking to you if I did not absolutely believe that.
“I went out to the (My Pie) corporate offices in Phoenix for training, and from the first bite I could taste the passion that went into making the food. It’s the kind of food that, once you taste it, it speaks for itself.”
As Rouse showed a visitor around the future My Pie store recently, beaming like a proud father at the 800-degree oven that can “cook a pizza in a New York minute,” his enthusiasm for the franchise was obvious. He pointed out where customers would place their orders, indicating stops along the way where they’d select customized ingredients and where they would pick up side ingredients.
“They call our menu ‘fine, fast casual,’” he said, noting that My Pie’s fare also includes calzones, salads, starters and sweet treats that include “cookies that I almost ate them out of house and home of” while in Arizona. “Everything is fresh, and the produce we use is locally grown. It’s a corporate entity with a very mom-and-pop feel.”
Rouse lived in Albany for the first 18 years of his life, working his first job at Maryland Fried Chicken on Slappey Boulevard. He worked at restaurants in Tallahassee and St. Petersburg, Fla., for more than a decade before he and two other friends opened their own Gaines Street Pies in Tallahassee. He eventually sold his shares in the restaurant and worked at Sweet Grass Dairies and Loco’s in Thomasville before hearing about the My Pie opportunity in his hometown.
“I guess I’m a little different than a lot of the young folks you hear about around here,” Rouse said. “I wanted to come back home. I got out into the world and experienced a lot of things, but I came back home because I love it here. I feel like this is a turning point in my life. The cost of living here is amazing, and I started a family recently, so this is where we want to dig our roots. I want to help build the community that helped build me.”
Rouse said he’s hired most of his staff of around 20-25 already but added, “I’m always looking for people with infectious smiles who are comfortable talking to others.”
The Albany My Pie store is owned by AnnaLee and Jeff Walding, who will be opening the Albany and their hometown Dothan, Ala., franchises around the same time.
“We’re looking at the end of the month (to open); there’s no definite date right now,” Rouse said. “But I’m ready to go. The ‘getting ready’ part is what makes you crazy; you’re ready to get everything going and start meeting the people in the community, making them customers.
“I can’t emphasize enough the quality of the products this restaurant uses. We use the best produce and our food is affordable. Plus it’s delicious. We’re looking forward to being part of this community.”