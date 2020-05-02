ALBANY -- After watching the closest members of her immediate family suffer through fatal bouts with cancer, restaurateur B.J. Fletcher started thinking about ways to guide the customers she serves toward healthier eating.

Then the coronavirus hit.

Now, on the verge of re-opening her popular BJ's Country Buffet -- that no longer is a buffet -- Fletcher has hit upon a way to cut down on some of southwest Georgians' unhealthy eating habits ... and it's one she'd been considering long before the virus sent the local restaurant industry into a tailspin.

"One of the things I'd been considering before the corona was getting away from the buffet, for health reasons and for the waste," Fletcher, an Albany City Commissioner who has operated BJ's at its current location for the past 18 years, said. "Now, with buffets having -- I think unfairly -- kind of become the poster children (for possible exposure to the virus), the state is telling restaurants they can't continue to operate as buffets. I do kind of understand; there's that thing about touching the (commonly used) utensils.

"So we're going to a cafeteria-style establishment, where people can still eat as much as they want, but they'll no longer serve themselves. We'll have employees serving them. We also will have the opportunity to help with portion control, and we'll have lots of healthy vegetable choices on our line every day."

Fletcher said health care officials' expressed concern about obesity being one of the underlying factors in severe COVID-19 cases also hit home with her as she prepared to re-open her establishment.

"You know I used to do that 'Healthy Kids' program that showed young people how to eat healthy," Fletcher said. "The issue of childhood obesity has been a problem in our region for a while. And the real issue is not about who cooks better foods, it's about daily intake.

"I can't tell you how many younger adults tell me 'You cook the food I was raised on, but I don't know how to cook it.' We've all got to do a better job of eating healthier foods. i hope we can help do that with our new cafeteria-style service."

Fletcher said she is currently planning to re-open Thursday at 10:30 a.m. While she's not yet set on that day and time, when she does open she'll offer dine-in, carry-out and drive-thru options. Regular patrons of BJ's, though, will see changes throughout the establishment when they dine inside the restaurant.

"We've done the things we've been wanting to do for a while but couldn't while operating seven days a week," the restaurateur said. " We've fogged the entire building, removing any viruses that might have been present, and we've got all new vents in our HVAC system. We've got a newly remodeled foyer and improved bathrooms, with new toilets and fixtures."

There are other changes, not of the cosmetic variety, in place at BJ's. In addition to the cafeteria format, Fletcher said her staff is being instructed on how to sanitize and disinfect all facilities after each use, masks and gloves will be required of all employees, and each person on her staff will be required to go to the National Guard testing site behind the Albany Civic Center to be tested for the coronavirus.

"We're not taking anything about (the virus) lightly," she said. "Nobody but our staff will be allowed to touch the plates or utensils until they sit down to eat, and we'll have servers to bring drinks. Salads and desserts will be prepared in advance and will be wrapped before serving."

BJ's Thursday opening will give restaurant staff -- and patrons -- a week and a few days to adjust to the "new normal" before Mothers Day, traditionally the restaurant's busiest day of the year.

"We'll be ready," Fletcher said. "We're working on a family package dinner that we'll do catering-style, because frankly, I don't want there to be a situation where (because of social distancing requirements that will be in place), moms will have to wait out in the heat before they can come in. We want everyone to enjoy dining out again, but we want them to feel safe."

Fletcher said the seating capacity in her 8,500-square-foot building has been cut in half, to 165. That includes a room that will allow 55 to eat and still meet distancing guidelines, another room that will seat 15 under the rules in place, and even 16 seats that are available outdoors.

"One other thing that I plan ... I will be here from open to close," she said. "Until things return to normal, there won't be a problem with crowd control at BJ's. I'll handle that."