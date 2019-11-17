ALBANY -- Restaurateur and Albany City Commissioner B.J. Fletcher said farewell to regular customers like Willie Greer of Dawson on Sunday with a special deal on meals at BJ's II restaurant at 2004 Oglethorpe Blvd. Fletcher has sold the eatery to New Beginnings Church Pastor Solomon Loud, who will re-open the establishment on Dec. 1 as Flossie's Soul Food Restaurant. "Our new restaurant (BJ's III on South Slappey) is doing well, and we're about to bring steaks and a carving station back to BJ's (on Dawson Road), so I decided to make the deal with Pastor Loud," Fletcher said. "He's been in my life for a long time now, and I believe he has a true vision. This was almost like a match made in heaven for both of us."
