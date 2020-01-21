ALBANY — The Royal Charter for the colony of Georgia ensured that there would be illegal distilleries in the colony even before James Oglethorpe and 114 other colonists landed on the Georgia coast. The charter of the 13th colony, unlike other colonies, stated that both slavery and “the importation of intoxicating liquors is prohibited.”
It shouldn’t have come as a surprise that the colonist might break the second exclusionary provision. After all, when they landed here in 1732, the frigate carrying them also brought “10 tons of Alderman Parson’s ‘best beer,’” so it’s obvious they weren’t teetotalers.
The moonshiner’s art is often associated with the Appalachian region in north Georgia and the swamp waters of the Okefenokee to the south. In reality, it has been practiced wherever the Scotch Irish immigrants from Northern Ireland found good water, as the colony inevitably spread to the west.
Along with the secrets of the distilling process, the colonists brought with them an intense hatred of the excise taxes that had been imposed on them by the Brits. As poet Robert Burns so eloquently stated, “Thae curst horse-leeches o’ Excise Wha mak whiskey still their prize! Hand up thy ban’, Deil! Ance, twice, Thrice! There sieze the blinkers! An’ bake them up in brunstance pies For poor damn’d drinkers.”
Ironically, for the Scotch Irish the freedoms from the hated excise tax they sought in America would be short-lived. In 1791, Alexander Hamilton imposed the first excise tax on alcohol. So fierce were the objection to this tax on farmer/distillers, it led to the Whiskey Insurrection of 1794.
During the colonial period, whiskey was one of the few sources of cash income for those farming on the frontier regions of the state. The excise tax wiped out most of their profit realized by the distillation of their crops. Albert Gallatian, a farmer of the period stated, “We have no means of bringing the produce of our lands to sell either in grain or meal. We are therefore distillers through necessity, not choice, that we may comprehend the greatest value in the smallest size and weight.”
During the War Between the States, the U.S. Congress established the Internal Revenue Service in an attempt to balance the nation’s budget by taxing liquor, tobacco and other such “luxuries.” During the antebellum era, it was not illegal to distill alcohol, and most distillers were regarded as respected craftsmen. However, when Georgia returned to the Union following the war, many distillers refused to pay these “new” federal taxes, operating their stills at night, thereby becoming known as “moonshiners.”
By the 1880s, the temperance movement and a growing public acceptance of an expanding federal government led to a shift in the public’s perception of the moonshiner. It continued to shift, as many distillers began to focus more on quantity than quality, producing millions of gallons of alcohol for an increasing municipal market in Atlanta, Macon, Savannah and the growing cities of the South. The restrictions imposed by prohibition accelerated this shift toward commercialization with a dramatic reduction in the quality and consistency of the alcohol being produced without license.
On May 3, 1968, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported that the Governor’s Crime Commission Interim Report estimated that there were about 750 illicit stills operating in the state with the capacity to produce in excess of 750,000 gallons of untaxed alcohol, creating a loss of $52 million a year in federal taxes and a loss of $19 million to the state. This placed Georgia as the leading producer of moonshine in the United States. The report went on to place the blame on corrupt local officials, a misinformed public and a climate created by Georgia’s 129 dry counties at that time.
With the region’s abundant supply of high quality “spring water,” it is no surprise that southwest Georgia would be a great spot for illegal whiskey production. Two stories illustrate this fact.
In 1963 Daniel Hancock, an agent with the Georgia Department of Revenue, died when the car he was driving in a multicounty, high-speed pursuit crashed into a tree on Blue Springs Plantation. Matt Littleton, who is a Special Agent in Charge for the agency today, recounts the event.
“The chase actually started in Moultrie when Lake Ellis an infamous ‘runner’ was attempting to make a delivery,” Littleton said. “They pursued him to Baker County because he was familiar with the area. (A number of stills were found on the plantation during this time.) He knew about the dangerous curve in the road, the agents didn’t. Another agent riding with Hamilton survived. Two days later, they arrested Ellis and charged him with selling illegal whiskey. He went to jail for two years.”
A few years ago, Littleton learned that Ellis had been killed as a pedestrian in a hit-and-run accident. He contacted Ellis’ daughter, who said she thought that it was not an accidental incident. Initially, she was hesitant to talk to him. However, when he explained he had no desire to harass them, he just wanted more about the long-ago wreck, Ellis’ daughter related,” That was a terrible accident. My dad ran moonshine. He was a race car driver. He could drive fast. That’s why they got him as a runner. He was young at the time he was driving the car. He didn’t mean to kill anybody.”
The deadly cat-and-mouse game that played out between the moonshiners and the Revenue agents also had its lighter side. This generally played out in court. “Taxi” Smith, one of Albany’s more flamboyant mayors, was an attorney who recounts representing a moonshiner.
“I represented a large manufacture of whiskey indicted by the federal government being tried in Americus,” Smith said. “On the way to the courthouse that morning, I told my client that I did not know any of the jurors in the district and asked if he thought he would perhaps know some of them. He said he might know one or two. When I received the juror list, I handed it to my client. He looked at it and handed it back saying, ’Be sure and get number 11.’”
Smith went on to recount that, “In order to get juror number 11, I told the District Attorney that since I really didn’t know the citizens listed, I would be happy to just take the first 12.” By agreement the jury was seated.
“In all my lifetime, I have never tried a case where my client was proven to be as guilty as this one,” Smith said.
But for whatever reason, the jury remained deadlocked for three days in what should have been a slam-dunk verdict. After three days, a mistrial was declared. On the way back to Albany, Smith asked his client why juror 11 was so important.
“He informed me that juror 11 was half-owner in the still,” the attorney said.
Littleton says that today with open counties, the demand for illegal alcohol has declined dramatically from what it used to be, and with the growing number of counties and municipalities allowing Sunday sales, the number of shot-houses has also declined. Today law enforcement’s major focus is on the under-age sales of alcohol and tobacco. Another challenge for the Department is with issues related to Vaping.
Another change would appear to be related to home distilleries. With a multitude of websites and Facebook groups associated with distilling and stills, the items required to practice the art are easily available. I asked Agent Littleton how much liquor I could make for personal consumption. His response startled me.
“Anything over an ounce is a felony,” he said.
I hope Ebay does refunds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.