ALBANY -- People might be surprised to learn that the largest prehistoric stone circle in the world is not Stonehenge. That honor belongs to Avebury, a village in southern England a few miles from Stonehenge. Avebury sits in the middle of its own Neolithic henge monument consisting of three immense circles of ancient standing stones. My wife and I spent a few days there in May 1990. She reminded me of that visit recently when she discovered the setting for the Inspector Rutledge mystery novel she had just begun reading is Avebury.
I enjoy reading fiction because it helps me escape from reality — especially the reality of today’s COVID-induced isolation. Historical fiction has the additional attraction of sweeping me to another time. But occasionally, I’ll run across a book that, while transporting me elsewhere, has the fascinating prospect of a setting that is familiar. My wife is revisiting the stone circles at Avebury as she reads her mystery, but I recently read a novel that was set closer to home.
One of my favorite authors is David Baldacci. He writes action thrillers, and his main characters are cut from the same no-nonsense, kick-butt cloth as Lee Child’s well-known hero, Jack Reacher. A few months ago, I read the first book in his new series, "Long Road to Mercy." The story unfolds in and around the Grand Canyon, and I was pleased to discover that the hero is actually a heroine. FBI agent Atlee Pine is described as nearly s6-feet-tall — a weightlifter, kickboxer, and mixed martial artist. That she is from Andersonville added a bit of extra interest for me.
When I recently picked up Baldacci’s second book in the Atlee Pine series, "A Minute to Midnight," a surprise awaited me. Atlee Pine came home to Andersonville for her next case. Talk about a close-to-home story.
According to his website, Baldacci has published 40 novels for adults; all have been national and international bestsellers, and several have been adapted for film and television. His novels are published in more than 45 languages and in more than 80 countries, with 150 million copies sold worldwide. I wonder how an author of international acclaim chose southwest Georgia as the setting for one of his novels.
He obviously did his research. He describes downtown Andersonville, the Confederate prisoner-of-war camp, and the Andersonville National Cemetery. The heroine has dinner at a restaurant across the street from the Windsor Hotel in Americus. Characters mention the Americus tornado of 2007 and the fact that Martin Luther King Jr. was held in the Sumter County jail in 1961 after being arrested for protesting racial segregation in Albany (a fact that I did not know). The southwest Georgia setting added an enjoyable layer to the book and, it appears to me, Baldacci got it right.
Setting is important in a novel — almost like its own character. Two years ago, in the summer of 2018, I was beginning my second novel, "The Dogcatcher and The Fox." Setting was a key part of the story, which takes place in Chicago in 1920. So much like Baldacci must have done when he was writing "A Minute to Midnight," I traveled to the heart of the novel. I spent several days roaming the streets of Chicago, visiting museums, the zoo, and the library. I talked to residents and let the character of the city seep into my imagination. To a reader who has never been to Chicago — or in Baldacci’s case, Andersonville — setting may not be important if the story is strong enough. But it is important to me, and it will be important to my readers from Chicago.
I like books that provide me a bit of escape, mostly through action and adventure or mystery and detection. I like a well-written story with believable, interesting characters. And I am always intrigued by the setting of the book. In Baldacci’s first Atlee Pine story, "Long Road to Mercy," some of the action takes place at the base of the Grand Canyon along the banks of the Colorado River. I have been to the Grand Canyon several times, but never to the bottom. It was too far for me to hike down, and when I wanted to ride a burro down, I was told I exceeded the 200-pound weight limit for the animals. Baldacci took me to the bottom of the canyon as Atlee Pine solved her first murder.
I believe the author of my wife’s novel got his setting right, as well. The book is "A Divided Loyalty," and author Charles Todd has obviously walked among the weathered stone sentinels and shallow ditches that I remember from the Avebury monument. I wonder if the sheep he notes grazing among the stones are ancestors of the sheep my wife and I saw during our visit 30 years ago.
But I will really be impressed if Inspector Rutledge stayed in Mrs. Lee’s little cottage with the yellow door near the edge of the circle of stones. The house was built in 1700, and the ceiling in our bedroom was so low that I could not stand up straight. If the inspector bumps his head on that sagging patch of horsehair plaster in the ceiling — a patch that caught my head a few times — then I will know he has a truly authentic setting.
