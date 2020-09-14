TIFTON — The show must go on for the Baldwin Players at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Like many performing arts organizations, the Players have experienced challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to social distancing guidelines, large audiences are not allowed on the ABAC campus for live theater. The Players have found an alternative.
“As the director of the Baldwin Players, I looked around for something that ‘fit’ our current situation, and I realized that today, like in the war years of the 1940s, Americans are looking for entertainment that comes to them, instead of venturing out into the pandemic,” Brian Ray, a professor of English and Theatre at ABAC and the director of the Baldwin Players, said in a news release.
Ray said a six-person cast has been selected, which will perform a “Tribute to the 1940s Radio Drama” that will be recorded and made into a video production.
Cast members include Jessica Wade, ABAC biology lab coordinator; Craig Wells, former ABAC student; Alena Norton, ABAC graduate; Roderick Baisden, ABAC general studies major with pathway in theater; Doug Waid, retired ABAC professor; and Elizabeth Medley, current ABAC assistant professor.
This cast will bring 1940s radio stories to life, tailored to a 2020 audience. Stories that are highlighted in the production are “The Maltese Falcon” and “Sorry, Wrong Number.” Many cast members play more than one role in the production as well.
“This option still allows the Baldwin Players the opportunity to prepare a live production, even though it will have to be shared with our audience via video,” Ray said. “Most of the goals that the Baldwin Players have for live theater production will still be possible in this format, though it lacks the direct communication between performers and audience of a live performance.”
The exact date of release of the production is still to be determined, but ABAC officials say they hope the video will be available on the college's YouTube channel and other social media platforms by the end of October.
For more information on the production, interested persons can contact Ray at bray@abac.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.