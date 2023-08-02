Former ‘The Bachelorette’ star announces she’s dating a woman

Gabby Windey, who was on Season 19 of "The Bachelorette," posted to Instagram and spoke on "The View" about dating a woman.

 Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images

(CNN) — Former “The Bachelorette” star Gabby Windey may not have found love on the show, but she did find it in real life — with another woman.

Windey — who co-starred on Season 19 of popular reality dating show “The Bachelorette” — revealed that she’s been in a relationship with comedian Robby Hoffman for three months.

