Fred White, Earth, Wind & Fire drummer, dead at 67

Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White, seen here performing on stage in an undated photo, has died, according to an Instagram post from his older brother and former bandmate, Verdine White.

 Rob Verhorst/Redferns/Getty Images

Fred White, a drummer for classic '70s superband Earth, Wind & Fire, has died, according to an Instagram post from his older brother and former bandmate, Verdine White. He was 67.

Verdine White wrote on Instagram on Sunday, "Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, our beloved brother Frederick Eugene 'Freddie' White."

