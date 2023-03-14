Freddie Prinze Jr. says that his time on the set of "I Know What You Did Last Summer" -- the 1997 slasher film that served as one of his first-ever jobs in Hollywood -- was a "miserable" experience.

The "She's All That" star appeared in a video interview with TooFab published on Tuesday, in which he revealed that "It was a struggle to finish work every day" while working on the movie.

Tags