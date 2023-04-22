ALBANY – The anticipated return of Albany's Fridays on the Flint is set for May 5 at the Veterans Park Amphitheatre with a performance by the Bo Henry Band.
This free event is set to bring together people of all ages and backgrounds to celebrate the community and southwest Georgia's local culture. Fridays on the Flint performances are scheduled for the first Friday of the month, May through November, from 6-9 p.m. at the amphitheater.
Fridays on the Flint will feature a wide range of activities and entertainment options for everyone. Each event includes a different theme with unique vendor options and engagement. From live music performances to food trucks and artisan vendors, these events will feature something for every taste and interest.
The community event is made possible through the support of local businesses, organizations and volunteers who have donated their time, resources and expertise. Everyone is invited to come and join in on the fun. For more information on the various themes and vendor opportunities, visit flintriverentertainmentcomplex.com.
Event dates are May 5, June 2, Aug. 4, Sept. 8, Oct. 6, and Nov. 3. Each Friday on the Flint runs from 6-9 p.m. Admission is free.
Fridays on the Flint theme nights and local artists performing on the main stage include:
-- May 5: Summer Nights -- Bo Henry Band
-- June 2: Artesian Night -- Thomas Merritt Band
-- Aug. 4: Rocking with the Wild -- Unbreakable Bloodline
-- Sept. 8: Date Night -- Stephen Harrell and the Dusty Boots Band
-- Oct. 6: Fall Festival -- Evan Barber and the Dead Gamblers