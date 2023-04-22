fridays flint.png

ALBANY – The anticipated return of Albany's Fridays on the Flint is set for May 5 at the Veterans Park Amphitheatre with a performance by the Bo Henry Band.

This free event is set to bring together people of all ages and backgrounds to celebrate the community and southwest Georgia's local culture. Fridays on the Flint performances are scheduled for the first Friday of the month, May through November, from 6-9 p.m. at the amphitheater.

