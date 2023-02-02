As recently as last year, Ozzy Osbourne had no plans to hang up his cloak. The Prince of Darkness said he had another tour, even with the Parkinson's diagnosis he received in 2003.

"I'm saying to you I'll give it the best shot I can for another tour. You have not seen the end of Ozzy Osbourne, I promise you. If I have to go up there and die on the first song, I'll still be back the next day," the rocker told The Guardian in August.

