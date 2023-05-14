The 2010s felt more like a century than a decade. Within 10 years, pop culture evolved (and, in some people's view, devolved) more rapidly than ever before, due largely to the advent and ever-growing influence of social media.

The cultural climate and digital landscape influenced the music we listened to, too: We started the decade in the optimism-heavy Obama era and ended it in a pandemic and a sharply divisive political climate. But we were online for all of it, and apps like Spotify and TikTok catapulted certain songs and genres to popularity and even influenced the kind of music that gets made at all.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags