After living its life to the fullest, the end is here for “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.”

“After 7 seasons, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will not be returning to TBS this fall,” the show announced Monday on its official Twitter account. “We’re so thankful for our loyal audience, our amazing team, and that we got to annoy the right people every week—that there wasn’t wrestling or baseball or a very special episode of ‘Big Bang.’”

