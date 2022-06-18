ALBANY — With the summer heat settling in, one of the cool places to be in southwest Georgia is the Flint RiverQuarium. Going on at the attraction are events including:
Teen STEAM Camp, June 20-24
Teen STEAM Camp, designed for ages 13-17, is not your average summer program. Teens will engage in hands-on experiences in the fields of science, technology, engineering, art, and math. They will spend the week exploring, extracting, and analyzing DNA, the material responsible for all living things. Campers also will be able to meet professionals in the zoo, aquarium and museum fields, take part in activities that require higher levels of thinking, and, of course, go behind the scenes. Members receive a 10% discount on this program.
Summer Camps, Ages 7-12 — Feeding Frenzy, July 11-15
From land to sea, from shallow to deep, everybody has to eat. Campers will marvel at our water-dwelling friend’s different diets and methods of eating. Join us this week to meet top feeders, fish eaters, algae eaters, snail eaters, and even smelly poop eaters.
Each day of camp includes a trip to the aquarium or science museum, animal encounters, science experiments, games, activities and a snack. Summer campers also will receive a reusable water bottles and a cool camp T-shirt.
Full-day summer camp sessions from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. are available for campers. We offer a free early drop-off at 8:30 a.m. and late pick-up option from 3-6 p.m. Members receive a 10% discount on all camp sessions plus half-price after-camp care.
Scales, Tails & Fingernails, July 25-29
Slimy fish scales, smooth reptile scales, soft bird scales ... while many creatures have this feature they can look, feel and function so differently. This week campers will discover how the same structure functions differently across the wild world of animals. Each day of camp includes a trip to the aquarium or science museum, animal encounters, science experiments, games, activities and a snack. Summer campers also will receive a reusable water bottle and a cool camp T-shirt.
Full-day summer camp sessions from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. are available for campers ages 7-12. We offer a free early drop-off at 8:30 a.m. and late pick-up option from 3-6 p.m. Members receive a 10% discount on all camp sessions plus half-price after-camp care.
Weekend Programs
Regularly scheduled programs each Saturday and Sunday are designed to provide opportunities for visitors to get up-close and personal with our animals. Blue hole dive shows, exhibit feedings, tank talks, and animal chats all give a more in-depth look at individual exhibits and animal behavior.
June Movies at the Imagination Theater
Enchanted Reef, Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m.
An endangered reef, a mystery about the Moon, two fish, and the adventure of their life. “Kaluoka’hina — The Enchanted Reef” offers a gripping story, is full of humor, and teaches us in a playful way to protect our environment. Kaluoka’hina, a gloriously colorful tropical reef, is under a spell: It is undiscoverable by men. Kaluoka’hina’s colorful inhabitants have thus always lived in peace, until the volcano erupts, and the spell is broken. Now it’s up to Shorty and Jake to restore the magic of Kaluoka’hina. Their only lead: the ancient legend that tells of touching the moon.
Sea Lion Rescue, Thursday, Friday, Saturday — noon, 3 p.m.
Every year, hundreds of thousands of animals are entangled and die in discarded or lost fishing nets across the world. Two dedicated women in Mexico have been tracking dozens of entangled sea lions that are slowly being killed by nets cutting into their necks. Watch as they lead an international team of veterinarians and wildlife experts to capture the sea lions and perform delicate surgery to save them.
Artesian Alliance Partners
Chehaw Park & Zoo
Cubs Program
First Friday of every month at 10 a,m,
Summer Camps, through July 22
Thronateeska Heritage Center
A Night Out — A free event featuring speakers from the Invisible Histories Project.
A Night Under the Stars — Southwest Georgia is made up of the individual histories of a diverse array of people. Thronateeska’s fundraiser “Under the Stars” is a block party style celebration on the bricks as we celebrate our community.
Tricera-Tots — Third Friday of every month at 10 a.m.
Exhibit: Unsung African-American Medical Heroes of Southwest Georgia
Saturday Programs
Every Saturday — Science experiments, planetarium shows, and exhibit interpretations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.