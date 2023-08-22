Fyre Festival 2 tickets are now on sale – and selling out – according to embattled founder Billy McFarland

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT
/7 PM CDT/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend Florida and
south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
William 'Billy' McFarland, organizer of the Fyre Festival, is pictured here in New York in 2017.
(CNN) — Founder of the disastrous 2017 Fyre Festival Billy McFarland appears ready for round two.
McFarland, who served time in federal prison for crimes related to his involvement in the 2017 fest that fell apart in grand fashion, announced on his Instagram page on Sunday that tickets for “Fyre Festival 2” are now on sale, and on Tuesday he updated via his social media that the first batch of tickets were already sold out.