(CNN) — “The Perfect Find” falls well short of perfection, but it’s the kind of low-key romance that often finds an appreciative audience on Netflix. Gabrielle Union plays the newly single woman who falls for a much-younger man, in a movie that emphasizes chemistry over eroticism, landing somewhere between Hallmark movie and Harlequin romance.

Union’s Jenna has just split from her longtime boyfriend (DB Woodside, briefly), very publicly losing her job in the process. Anxious about her career, she goes hat in hand to a former friend/rival, Darcy (Gina Torres), who after some hazing hires Jenna to join her vaguely defined fashion enterprise, which mostly seems like an excuse for everyone to wear fabulous outfits.

