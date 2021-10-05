'Game of Thrones' prequel official teaser is here By Lisa Respers France, CNN Oct 5, 2021 Oct 5, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. The official teaser for "House of The Dragon" has dropped and get ready for all types of action. From HBO/Youtube Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The dragons are coming.The official teaser for "House of The Dragon" has dropped and get ready for all types of action.The "Game of Thrones" sequel looks dark, fiery and a bit of a balm to those missing "GOT" based on the teaser."Gods. Kings. Fire. Blood," the caption read on the teaser on YouTube. The Targaryen-focused spin-off comes to HBO Max, which is owned by CNN's parent company, in 2022.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Arts And Entertainment Television Dramas Television Programming More Entertainment Albany Herald Entertainment Adele announces that a new song is coming By Lisa Respers France, CNNUpdated 49 min ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment Justin Bieber selling weed named after his hit song 'Peaches' By Lisa Respers France, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment featured Alan Kalter, 'Late Show with David Letterman' announcer, dies at 78 By Marianne Garvey, CNNUpdated 51 min ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment 'Game of Thrones' prequel official teaser is here By Lisa Respers France, CNNUpdated 2 hrs ago 0 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Albany Eats Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos
