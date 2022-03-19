TIFTON — From bull riding to steer wrestling, rodeo fans are in for a treat on April 1-2 when Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College presents its annual “Gee Haw Whoa Back” rodeo as a part of Homecoming Week 2022.
Spectators will be entertained with competition during the Professional Cowboy Association-sanctioned rodeo at the ABAC Arena which begins at 7 p.m. each evening. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for general admission, $10 for children 6-17 years old and free to ABAC students and children 5 years old and under. Rodeo tickets will be sold at the gate on the two days of the event. Separate tickets must be purchased for each night.
Besides the crowd favorite of bull riding, cowboys will participate in events including saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, team roping, calf roping, and steer wrestling. Cowgirls will compete in break-away roping and barrel racing. The rodeo also will feature some audience participation events and family-friendly activities.
Alumni and Development Coordinator Randi Hickman said the rodeo is part of a weeklong series of events on March 28—April 2 designed for students, alumni and the public. For more information on rodeo tickets or homecoming week, interested persons can contact the ABAC Office of College Advancement at (229) 391-4900 or visit www.abac.edu/homecoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.