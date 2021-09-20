ALBANY -- Southwest Georgia blues/rock fans looking for an opportunity to show a little of their Christmas "bad" side will get that opportunity on Dec. 12 when George Thorogood and The Destroyers bring their "Good to Be Bad Tour: 45 Years of Rock" to the Albany Municipal Auditorium.
Tickets for the 7 p.m. show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m..
Since 1976, Thorogood and his band have sold more than 15 million albums, built a classic catalog of hits, and played more than 8,000 live shows. They broke records with their 50 Dates/50 States Tour, delivered landmark performances at Live Aid and on "Saturday Night Live," and became mainstays on rock radio, MTV and stages worldwide for more than two generations. Through it all, they’ve remained one of the most consistent – and consistently passionate – progenitors of blues-based rock in pop culture history.
Formed in Delaware in 1973, Thorogood and The Destroyers have built a catalog of hits that remains as popular today as the songs were when they were first released. Classics like "I Drink Alone," "One Bourbon, One Scotch and One Beer," "Get a Haircut," "Move It on Over," "Who Do You Love?", and -- of course -- the genre-defining "Bad to the Bone" are still beloved by fans and have kept the guitar great and his band relevant through 4 1/2 decades of music.
Thorogood, the 2018 winner of the B.B. King Award, is dedicating the Good to Be Bad Tour to the memory of his wife, Maria, who lost a battle with ovarian cancer in 2018. A portion of proceeds from all stops on the tour will be donated to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
For the past 45 years, it’s been good to be George Thorogood & The Destroyers. And in 2021, their Good To Be Bad Tour: 45 Years Of Rock will prove why like never before.
