TIFTON — Pet a friendly farm animal, create a scarecrow doll, or gather around for a spooky story at the annual Trick or Treat in the Village event from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture and Historic Village.
“Kids will enjoy trick-or-treating all over the Historic Village,” museum Director Garrett Boone said.
Children can also participate in a costume contest, touch-a-truck, watch a balloon twister, decorate a cookie, eat plenty of candy, catch a hayride around the village, or join the fun by participating in yard games from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. A costume contest will take place at 11 a.m.
Riding the 1917 steam train is always a big hit with museum visitors, and the big locomotive will be huffing and puffing to transport visitors from the Country Store to the Historic Village all day long.
The celebration also will include plenty of snacks to enjoy from the Village Drug Store, which features barbecue sandwiches, hot dogs, chili dogs and hand-dipped ice cream. Cotton candy and popcorn also will be available on the Cotton Gin Lawn. K&K Custom Creations and Sno Biz will add to the delicious goodies available.
Admission for the day is $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens, $5 for children 5-16 years of age, and free for children ages 4 and under.
For more information, interested persons can contact the Country Store at (229) 391-5205.