TIFTON – Visitors can travel through time with the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture on Dec. 17 as it presents "A Wiregrass Christmas Carol." Join prickly print shop owner Edwin G. Fitzer as he visits the past, present and future, guided by three spirits, and learns the meaning of Christmas.
Tickets for "A Wiregrass Christmas Carol" will be available beginning Thursday at 9 a.m. at wiregrasschristmas.eventbrite.com. Tickets are $12 per person and must be purchased in advance. Tickets will not be sold at the event.
Only 100 tickets are available for the event. The sessions begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by other sessions at 30-minute intervals until the last group departs at 7:30 p.m.
Guests will journey through the Historic Village by open-air trams to watch the story unfold at select sites decorated for the season, including the Print Shop, Schoolhouse, Chapel, and more.
The evening will conclude at the Clark Cabin with hot apple cider, fresh-made tea cakes, and classic holiday tunes around a bonfire. Guests will enjoy a magical retelling of a classic Christmas story with a Wiregrass twist.
Guests are encouraged to arrive a few minutes before their scheduled session for the best experience possible. The tractor-driven trams are open-air, and it is recommended that visitors dress according to the weather.
For more information, interested persons can contact the museum at (229) 391-5205 or visit the website at www.gma.abac.edu.
