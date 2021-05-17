ALBANY – Tickets go on sale Friday for rockers Collective Soul's stop in Albany, GA at the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Nov. 12.
Tickets, which will be available starting at 10 a.m., are available online at Ticketmaster.com.
Coming off a triumphant, yearlong celebration of their 25th anniversary in 2019, the very last thing Collective Soul plan on doing is resting on their laurels. The Georgia-bred rockers agree they are just getting started with the next phase of a thriving career that has seen them move millions of records and wow multitudes of fans all across the globe.
Thanks to the warm reception of their acclaimed 2019 album "Blood," Collective Soul are quite galvanized to add as much fresh material to their live sets as they can.
“I think 'Blood' is the beginning of a lot of good music to come,” frontman and chief songwriter E Roland said, adding that even more new tunes are already in the works. “We’re doing the best that we can do. 'Blood' is an accumulation of all the different styles we’ve used over the years — but it’s still Collective Soul. I think it’s the best we’ve ever done. I know you should think that, but I really do think it’s the best. It’s a good, consistent record. We’re just so proud of it.”
Collective Soul have a right to be proud of their new music, given that a number of key "Blood" tracks all fit seamlessly into their always dynamic live sets. Indeed, the hard-charging positivity of “Right as Rain,” the deeply introspective “Observation of Thoughts,” the full-throttle insistence of “Over Me,” and the acoustified good vibes of “Porch Swing” all stand tall live alongside such indelibly durable hits as “Shine,” “December,” “The World I Know,” “Gel,” “AYTA,” and “Heavy.”
Such effortless set list integration really shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, considering how smoothly Collective Soul leapt into the national consciousness with the unbridled achievements of their multiplatinum 1993 debut "Hints Allegations and Things Left Unsaid," a career-making debut that contains such mega-smash hits like the aforementioned “Shine” and “Breathe.” In one fell swoop, "Hints Allegations" cemented Collective Soul’s status as jukebox heroes of a new generation.
The special formula that fuels Collective Soul’s continued success story is a straightforward one: a profound mixture of insightful songwriting and impeccable band chemistry.
“So much of what we do is based on the camaraderie-ship of the band,” Roland acknowledges. “The five of us continue to work together as a family, and I’ve never been more at ease — and never been more pleased — than going onstage with these guys night after night.”
These fine textural nuances add up to a sharply focused and most exciting Collective Soul 2021, with even more invigorating live sets coming, straight ahead.
“We want to play the hits as we always do, but we also love sharing new music with our fans,” Roland, adding a promise to everyone who attends a Collective Soul show: “We’re going at it hard, everyone. We’re going hard.”
Heaven has clearly shined its light down on Collective Soul, now entering Year 26 with all cylinders firing, and no end in sight. Fans old and new are invited to bask in their continual glow.
For more information about upcoming events at the Flint River Entertainment Complex, visit www.flintriverentertainmentcomplex.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.