SAVANNAH – The Georgia Historical Society announced recently its plans for the remaining events of the 2021 Georgia History Festival, the signature K-12 educational program of the Georgia Historical Society.
“We were very pleased to bring four virtual programs to life in the fall of 2020 to both kick off and introduce the theme of the 2021 Festival, ‘Tear Down This Wall: Georgia in Cold War America,’ and additional online programs for Georgia teachers, students and local history organizations,” Christy Crisp, the Marilyn Memory McMullan director of programs at the Georgia Historical Society, said. “While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to be more creative with timing and how the festival is presented this year, we believe that the changes to the format will provide opportunities for even more Georgians and others to experience the Georgia History Festival in a way that has never been possible before.”
The remaining events for the 2021 Georgia History Festival follow. All in-person events are subject to modification and/or cancellation due to the pandemic. Check the Georgia History Festival website for the latest information.
Online Programs and Webinars: Throughout the month of February, GHS will go online for the final programs of the Local History Webinar series and the Classroom Conversations series of programs for Georgia students. Visit georgiahistoryfestival.org for updated information and registration.
Super Museum Sunday – Postponed until May 2: Explore a variety of participating sites in person and online during a unique Super Museum Sunday experience. Georgians and visitors alike experience the state’s rich history and cultural life as historic sites, house museums, art museums, and other points of interest throughout Georgia open their doors — whether virtually or in person — for an exceptional opportunity to experience the history in our own backyard. Pandemic-related capacity and programming restrictions apply. Hours for Super Museum Sunday are noon–4 p.m., unless other times are noted. Consult the GHF website for a full list of participating sites.
The 2021 Trustees Gala – June 5: Join the Office of the Governor and the Georgia Historical Society for induction of the 2021 Georgia Trustees, David Abney and Juanita Baranco, at the Trustees Gala.
The Trustees Gala is the Georgia Historical Society’s premier annual event and the culmination of the Georgia History Festival. Each year, this much-anticipated evening draws top local, state, and national leaders to honor and pay tribute to the best the State of Georgia has produced.
More information about the Georgia History Festival events can be found on the Georgia Historical Society website.
