Participants are invited to test their detective skills during the murder mystery on Oct. 1 at ABAC’s Georgia Museum of Agriculture.

TIFTON — Participants can test their skills of deduction throughout the Murder Mystery at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture this fall. The murder mystery event will be held Oct. 1 with four sessions available from 4:30 to 9 p.m.

Tickets for the murder mystery are now available at https://abacgma.eventbrite.com . Tickets are $25 per person and must be purchased in advance. Tickets will not be sold at the event. Only 80 tickets are available for the four sessions of the event.

