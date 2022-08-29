TIFTON — Participants can test their skills of deduction throughout the Murder Mystery at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture this fall. The murder mystery event will be held Oct. 1 with four sessions available from 4:30 to 9 p.m.
Tickets for the murder mystery are now available at https://abacgma.eventbrite.com . Tickets are $25 per person and must be purchased in advance. Tickets will not be sold at the event. Only 80 tickets are available for the four sessions of the event.
The first group will begin at 4:30 p.m., with additional one-hour sessions starting at 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m. The murder mystery is designed for a maximum of 20 people per session. The event is recommended for ages 13 and over. All minors must be accompanied by an adult.
Participants are brought in to act as “deputies-in-training” and are tasked with helping investigate a high-profile murder. Murdered during a dinner party, the victim in question is Mr. H.B. Brooks, the owner of the local railroad branch. Guests will use their detective skills to search for clues and interview the dinner guests to find the culprit before time runs out.
Murder mystery is part of the museum’s 2022-23 “History After Dark” program series, which provides guests the opportunity to experience the museum after hours. The series features evening programs throughout the year on a variety of topics and immersive activities.
For more information, interested persons can contact Chloe Holbrook at cholbrook@abac.edu or (229) 391-5213.
