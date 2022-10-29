johnson standalone.jpg

Music promoters in Georgia say more tax incentives are needed to bring artists and productions into the Peach State.

 

ATLANTA -- Georgia is losing income-generating concerts and theatrical productions to other states with richer tax incentives, performing arts venue managers and music industry advocates told state lawmakers.

“We all support music,” Mala Sharma, president of Georgia Music Partners, the state’s leading music industry advocacy organization, told members of a legislative study committee looking for ways to grow the industry in the Peach State. “We need to bet on it now.”

