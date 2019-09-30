PERRY -- The 30th Georgia National Fair kicks off on Thursday in Perry and runs for 11 amazing days of fun and entertainment through Oct. 13.
This year's fair will offer many money-saving specials for attendees throughout its run. There will also be a sneak-a-peak day on Thursday, with discounted gate admission. Terrific Tuesday will be Oct. 8 with discounted gate admission. Oct. 10 will be College Day, offering half-price gate admission to college students with valid ID.
Patriotic Day, Oct. 7, will offer free gate admission for military personnel (active, retired, reserve, veterans) and immediate family members with military ID. WOW Wednesday, Oct. 9, will offer discounted adult and senior gate admission. The Last Blast at having fun at the 2019 Georgia National Fair will be Oct. 13. There also will be multiple days that ride armbands will be offered for exciting rides on the midway.
Days at this year's fair will be filled with rides, fun and games of all sorts. The evenings will be filled with music as the fair brings 11 evenings of musical talent for visitor's enjoyment. Multiple livestock events will take place during fair days as the Georgia National Fair Livestock Show offers visitors the opportunity to see shows and competitions featuring cattle, hogs, sheep, goats, horses, rabbits and llamas.
Exhibitors from around the state of Georgia enter unique examples of their work in the Georgia Living Competitions. There will be a Fair Bear Creative Writing Competition, Home Arts and Fine Art entries, as well as Youth Educational Exhibits. Many examples of the entrant's talents will be on display.
What could be more entertaining than racing pigs, clowns and vendors of varied descriptions with fireworks to top off the experience?
Don't miss this annual, state-sponsored, family event celebrating agriculture, youth and heritage with midway rides, games and shows, competitive exhibits, musical entertainment, and a wide variety of food.