TIFTON — Thanks to a sponsorship from Georgia Power, the North Pole Express is on the tracks headed toward another great year at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture. In fact, thanks to tremendous community interest, every ticket has been sold for the event on Dec. 5-7 and Dec. 12-14.
“I appreciate the support from Georgia Power for this year’s North Pole Express,” museum Director Garrett Boone said. “Georgia Power’s contribution allows us the opportunity to offer events such as this for Tifton and the surrounding counties.
“Georgia Power has always been a strong supporter of ABAC, the Georgia Museum of Agriculture and Tifton. And I have to thank the community for its support. Every ticket we had was sold on the first day they were available.”
ABAC Advancement Officer Ric Stewart said other sponsorship opportunities are currently available for museum events. For more information, interested persons can contact Stewart at (229) 391-5234.